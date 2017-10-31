Blue Jackets' Tyler Motte: Scores in Jackets debut Monday
Motte scored a goal and added four shots, a hit and a plus-1 rating in Monday's 4-3 shootout win over the Bruins.
It was a strong Blue Jackets debut for the 22-year-old, who was called up from AHL Cleveland earlier in the day to take the spot of Cam Atkinson (lower body). Atkinson could return to the lineup as soon as Thursday, so Motte's stay in the NHL could be a brief one, but he's given the coaching staff something to think about before they decide to send him back down.
