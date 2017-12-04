Blue Jackets' Tyler Motte: Scratched on Saturday
Motte was a healthy scratch for Saturday's 4-3 loss to Washington.
Before the match Motte had appeared in each of the last 15 games for Columbus but with Matt Calvert (upper body) returning to the action, Motte took a seat in the press box. The University of Michigan standout has shown to be a strong skater with good hockey sense, and had averaged 11:35 of ice time and recorded four points during his time in the NHL this season. however, if there isn't roster room left for the 22-year-old, a trip to the AHL for consistent playing time might be best for his development.
