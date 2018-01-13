Motte headed back to AHL Cleveland on Friday, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic Cleveland reports.

The Michigan native's efforts have largely been futile this campaign, as he's managed only four points with a minus-3 rating through 28 games. He does have 43 hits over that span, but that category alone isn't nearly enough to keep him relevant in the fantasy arena.

