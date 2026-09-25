Nichushkin scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-0 preseason win over the Penguins.

Nichushkin is looking at second-line usage in his first year with the Blue Jackets. He looked good on a line with Sean Monahan and Dmitri Voronkov in this contest. Nichushkin isn't a threat to produce at a point-per-game pace and has missed at least 10 games in each of the last five campaigns. If he can stay relatively healthy and find chemistry with his new teammates, he can contribute around a 50-point pace.