Blue Jackets' Valeri Nichushkin: Traded for picks

Nichushkin (lower body) was traded to Columbus from Colorado on Thursday in exchange for a 2026 second-round pick, a 2027 third-round pick and a 2028 fifth-round pick.

It's a significant package of picks for Nichushkin, though the Jackets were able to push off some of the costs by having the picks spread out over the next three drafts. For his part, the 31-year-old winger notched 49 points in 72 regular-season games last year, reaching the 45-point threshold for the fourth time in the last five years. Where Nichushkin fits into the lineup at even strength likely won't be clear until training camp, but he should be in line for power-play minutes.