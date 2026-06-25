Skip to Main Content
SportsNhl
Hockey
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Blue Jackets' Valeri Nichushkin: Traded for picks

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Nichushkin (lower body) was traded to Columbus from Colorado on Thursday in exchange for a 2026 second-round pick, a 2027 third-round pick and a 2028 fifth-round pick.

It's a significant package of picks for Nichushkin, though the Jackets were able to push off some of the costs by having the picks spread out over the next three drafts. For his part, the 31-year-old winger notched 49 points in 72 regular-season games last year, reaching the 45-point threshold for the fourth time in the last five years. Where Nichushkin fits into the lineup at even strength likely won't be clear until training camp, but he should be in line for power-play minutes.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!