Nichushkin scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Avalanche.

The veteran winger got some revenge against his former club, having a hand in an Ivan Provorov tally in the first period before slipping a puck past Mackenzie Blackwood on a solo rush in the second. It was Nichushkin's first multi-point performance in a Blue Jackets sweater, and through 13 contests for his new team he's contributed two goals and eight points while skating in a middle-six role and seeing time on the second power-play unit.