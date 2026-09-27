Nichushkin produced a goal and an assist in Saturday's 4-2 preseason win over Detroit.

He gave the Blue Jackets a 2-0 lead late in the first period, going top shelf on John Gibson on a one-timer from the high slot, before helping to set up Cole Sillinger for an empty-netter late in the third. Nichushkin is expected to fill a top-six role and have a consistent spot on the power play in his first season with Columbus, giving the 31-year-old winger the opportunity to improve on the 17 goals and 49 points he recorded over 72 regular-season games for Colorado in 2025-26.