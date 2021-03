Vehvilainen was demoted to AHL Cleveland on Monday.

With Elvis Merzlikins (upper body) off the injured reserve, the Blue Jackets don't have room for Vehvilainen on the active roster or taxi squad. He made his NHL debut Saturday in relief of Joonas Korpisalo and allowed one goal on four shots against Dallas. The 24-year-old should see more playing time in the minors.