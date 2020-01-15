Blue Jackets' Veini Vehvilainen: Called up from minors
Vehvilainen was promoted from AHL Cleveland on Wednesday.
Vehvilainen's call-up will likely be temporary, as it is more about sending Matiss Kivlenieks down to the minors in order to suit up versus AHL Binghamton on Wednesday. Don't be surprised to see the two netminders flipped again ahead of Thursday's meeting with the Hurricanes.
