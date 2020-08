Vehvilainen is quarantining in the Toronto bubble before joining the Blue Jackets, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Vehvilainen was originally left behind when Columbus traveled to Toronto but with Elvis Merzlikins (undisclosed) currently unfit to play, it looks like the team wanted to bring in an extra netminder just in case. It would multiple injuries for Vehvilainen to actually get into a game at this point.