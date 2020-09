Vehvilainen will start the 2020-21 campaign on loan with JYP (Finland).

Vvehvilainen came up through the JYP youth system before joining Karpat in 2017-18. With AHL Cleveland this season, the 23-year-old netminder went 10-18-4 with a 2.76 GAA and .901 save percentage. Vehvilainen figures to rejoin the Jackets for training camp but will be a long shot for the 23-man roster next year considering both Joonas Korpisalo and Elvis Merzlikins are under contract through 2021-22.