Vehvilainen was reassigned to AHL Cleveland on Monday, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.

The 23-year-old made his North American debut with the Monsters last year, posting a 2.76 GAA and .901 save percentage in 33 games, and he'll return to Cleveland for another go-around. Vehvilainen isn't likely to see any NHL action this season unless injuries hit the Blue Jackets hard in net.