Vehvilainen was assigned to the taxi squad Monday.

Vehvilainen made his NHL debut in relief of Joonas Korpisalo in Saturday's 5-0 loss to the Stars. He stopped three of four shots. The 24-year-old was sent down following news that Elvis Merzlikins (upper body) was activated from injured reserve. Vehvilainen will continue to practice and travel with the team while on the taxi squad.