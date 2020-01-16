Blue Jackets' Veini Vehvilainen: Shipped back to Monsters

Vehvilainen, as expected, was reassigned to AHL Cleveland on Thursday.

The move to flip Vehvilainen for Matiss Kivlenieks was always going to be a temporary shift in order to get Kivlenieks some game action in the minors. The 22-year-old Vehvilainen figures to spend the remainder of the year with the Monsters, for whom he has posted a 8-10-1 record and .918 save percentage in 19 appearances.