Blue Jackets' Vitali Abramov: Assigned to AHL Cleveland
Abramov was assigned to AHL Cleveland on Monday, The Columbus Dispatch reports.
It's not a surprise that the Jackets' top offensive prospect will begin his pro career with the Monsters. Assuming he holds his own in the AHL, Abramov could make his NHL debut later in the year as injuries open up spots on the wing in Columbus.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Vitali Abramov: Set for preseason debut•
-
Blue Jackets' Vitali Abramov: Forced out of prospects tournament•
-
Blue Jackets' Vitali Abramov: Dealing with wrist injury•
-
Blue Jackets' Vitali Abramov: Highest scoring import player in QMJHL history•
-
Blue Jackets' Vitali Abramov: Ineligible to begin season in AHL•
-
Blue Jackets' Vitali Abramov: Battling strep throat•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...