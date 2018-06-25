Blue Jackets' Vitali Abramov: Dealing with wrist injury
Abramov underwent wrist surgery in May, but expects to be ready for training camp, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic Cleveland reports.
Abramov has aged out of juniors and will not be back in the QMJHL next season. Whether the winger starts the year with Columbus or AHL Cleveland remains to be seen. If the 20-year-old can show even a glimmer of the scoring touch he put on display last season (78 points in 40 contests), he won't be long for the minors.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Vitali Abramov: Highest scoring import player in QMJHL history•
-
Blue Jackets' Vitali Abramov: Ineligible to begin season in AHL•
-
Blue Jackets' Vitali Abramov: Battling strep throat•
-
Blue Jackets' Vitali Abramov: Sent to Cleveland for potential AHL playoff run•
-
Blue Jackets' Vitali Abramov: Second in scoring in QMJHL•
-
Blue Jackets' Vitali Abramov: Inks entry-level contract•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...