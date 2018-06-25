Abramov underwent wrist surgery in May, but expects to be ready for training camp, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic Cleveland reports.

Abramov has aged out of juniors and will not be back in the QMJHL next season. Whether the winger starts the year with Columbus or AHL Cleveland remains to be seen. If the 20-year-old can show even a glimmer of the scoring touch he put on display last season (78 points in 40 contests), he won't be long for the minors.