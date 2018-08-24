Blue Jackets' Vitali Abramov: Forced out of prospects tournament
Abramov will miss the Traverse City Prospects Tournament, according to Aaron Portzline of The Athletic Cleveland, as he is still recovering from wrist surgery.
Abramov underwent surgery in May and has already missed summer development camp. The 20-year-old winger was expected to be ready for training camp, but this development may push back his return schedule. He has aged out of juniors and will be battling for a spot in Columbus or AHL Cleveland upon his return from injury.
