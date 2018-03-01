With his three assists in QMJHL Victoriaville's 8-2 win over Halifax on Wednesday, Abramov became the highest scoring import player in QMJHL history.

Abramov now has 284 points in 179 career QMJHL games. A dominant offensive force since he arrived on the scene from Russia in the 2015-16 season, Abramov has proven time and time again that he has nothing left to learn playing junior hockey. He does everything well from an offensive perspective and the only concern moving forward is how the undersized (5-foot-9, 170 pounds) pivot will handle bigger, stronger defensemen at the professional level. Expect an adjustment period for Abramov, but he has a ridiculously high ceiling.