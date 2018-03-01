Blue Jackets' Vitali Abramov: Highest scoring import player in QMJHL history
With his three assists in QMJHL Victoriaville's 8-2 win over Halifax on Wednesday, Abramov became the highest scoring import player in QMJHL history.
Abramov now has 284 points in 179 career QMJHL games. A dominant offensive force since he arrived on the scene from Russia in the 2015-16 season, Abramov has proven time and time again that he has nothing left to learn playing junior hockey. He does everything well from an offensive perspective and the only concern moving forward is how the undersized (5-foot-9, 170 pounds) pivot will handle bigger, stronger defensemen at the professional level. Expect an adjustment period for Abramov, but he has a ridiculously high ceiling.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Vitali Abramov: Ineligible to begin season in AHL•
-
Blue Jackets' Vitali Abramov: Battling strep throat•
-
Blue Jackets' Vitali Abramov: Sent to Cleveland for potential AHL playoff run•
-
Blue Jackets' Vitali Abramov: Second in scoring in QMJHL•
-
Blue Jackets' Vitali Abramov: Inks entry-level contract•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...