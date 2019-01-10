Blue Jackets' Vitali Abramov: Not producing in first AHL campaign
Abramov picked up an assist to snap a six-game pointless streak in AHL Cleveland's 3-2 loss to Belleville on Wednesday.
Abramov, a former QMJHL MVP, Rookie of the Year, and scoring leader, has found the full-time transition to professional hockey a difficult one. The diminutive Russian has just five goals and 12 points in 34 games for the Monsters, including just one point with the man advantage. Those kind of numbers are simply not going to get the job done for a player who is relied upon to put the puck in the net. If Artemi Panarin leave the Jackets this summer as an unrestricted free agent, Abramov has the skill set to help fill the void, but he needs to show something in the minors before he is potentially given that opportunity.
