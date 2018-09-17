Abramov (wrist) will be in action for Monday's preseason tilt against the Red Wings, Alison Lukan of The Athletic Columbus reports.

Abramov racked up 104 points in 56 games in juniors last season and will be looking to break into the Blue Jackets' lineup for Opening Night. If the does miss out on a roster spot, the winger will be reassigned to AHL Cleveland and figures to headline the short list of potential call-ups throughout the season.