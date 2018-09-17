Blue Jackets' Vitali Abramov: Set for preseason debut
Abramov (wrist) will be in action for Monday's preseason tilt against the Red Wings, Alison Lukan of The Athletic Columbus reports.
Abramov racked up 104 points in 56 games in juniors last season and will be looking to break into the Blue Jackets' lineup for Opening Night. If the does miss out on a roster spot, the winger will be reassigned to AHL Cleveland and figures to headline the short list of potential call-ups throughout the season.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Vitali Abramov: Forced out of prospects tournament•
-
Blue Jackets' Vitali Abramov: Dealing with wrist injury•
-
Blue Jackets' Vitali Abramov: Highest scoring import player in QMJHL history•
-
Blue Jackets' Vitali Abramov: Ineligible to begin season in AHL•
-
Blue Jackets' Vitali Abramov: Battling strep throat•
-
Blue Jackets' Vitali Abramov: Sent to Cleveland for potential AHL playoff run•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...