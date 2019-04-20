Blue Jackets' Vladislav Gavrikov: Awaiting his turn in NHL

With extensive experience playing in his native Russia, Gavrikov now finds himself on Columbus' active roster ahead of the conference semifinals.

The Blue Jackets took Gavrikov in the sixth round of the 2015 draft. Listed at 6-foot-3, 205 pounds, the left-shooting defenseman crafted five goals to complement 15 assists and a plus-48 rating through 60 games with SKA St. Petersburg this season. We fully expect the Jackets to continue rolling with their normal crop of defensemen in Round 2 of the playoffs, but Gavrikov should still benefit greatly from being exposed to the North American brand of playoff hockey.