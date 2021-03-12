Gavrikov (personal) returned to practice Friday, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.
Gavrikov missed Thursday's loss to the Panthers while attending to a personal matter, but he should return to the lineup for Saturday's game versus Dallas. He's picked up six points through 27 games this season.
