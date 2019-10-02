Blue Jackets' Vladislav Gavrikov: Breaks camp on NHL roster
Gavrikov won a spot on the Blue Jackets' roster to begin the season, Jeff Svoboda of the team's official website reports.
The 23-year-old has yet to make his regular-season debut for the Jackets, but he did suit up for two games against the Bruins in last year's playoffs. After honing his skills in the KHL, Gavrikov profiles as a sturdy stay-at-home defenseman with the skating and passing ability to keep up with the pace of play in North America, making him potentially a younger version of David Savard. Given how deep the Columbus blue line is, however, Gavrikov will likely see a lot of time in the press box unless injuries open up some ice time for him.
