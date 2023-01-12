Gavrikov (upper body) is one of a handful of game-time decisions ahead of Thursday's clash with Carolina, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.
Gavrikov was on the first pairing for line rushes at Thursday's game-day skate, which would seem to indicate he will be ready to play. If the blueliner can't play, Marcus Bjork would likely jump back into the lineup while Gavin Bayreuther could see a significant uptick in ice time. For his part, the 27-year-old Gavrikov is currently stuck in a 12-game pointless streak during which he recorded 13 shots, 12 hits and 16 blocks.
