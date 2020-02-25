Blue Jackets' Vladislav Gavrikov: Finds helper
Gavrikov notched an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Senators.
Gavrikov had the secondary assist on Nick Foligno's second-period tally. The Russian defenseman has assists in three straight games, which puts him at 16 points in 63 outings this year. he's added 76 shots, 83 blocked shots and 70 hits.
