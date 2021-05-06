Gavrikov dished out two assists to go with two shots, two blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-1 rating in Wednesday's 4-2 win over Nashville.
Gavrikov stuffed the stat sheet in this one, but performances like this one come few and far between for the stay-at-home blueliner. This was Gavrikov's first multi-point performance of the season, and it came with just two games to play.
