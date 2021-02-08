Gavrikov posted an assist and three hits in Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Hurricanes.

Gavrikov set up Nick Foligno for the Blue Jackets' third goal of the game. Forays onto the scoresheet have been rare for Gavrikov, who has just three points through 13 outings. The Russian blueliner has added 16 hits, 15 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating this season.