Gavrikov posted an assist and three hits in Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Hurricanes.
Gavrikov set up Nick Foligno for the Blue Jackets' third goal of the game. Forays onto the scoresheet have been rare for Gavrikov, who has just three points through 13 outings. The Russian blueliner has added 16 hits, 15 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating this season.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Vladislav Gavrikov: Collects helper in loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Vladislav Gavrikov: Playing time rising•
-
Blue Jackets' Vladislav Gavrikov: Lands three-year extension•
-
Blue Jackets' Vladislav Gavrikov: Dials up goal•
-
Blue Jackets' Vladislav Gavrikov: Slings assist Sunday•
-
Blue Jackets' Vladislav Gavrikov: Finds helper•