Gavrikov will be a healthy scratch Thursday versus Winnipeg for trade-related purposes, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Gavrikov sat out Tuesday's tilt against New Jersey for the same reason as the Blue Jackets do not want to risk an injury before a possible trade. The 27-year-old defenseman has three goals and 10 points in 52 games, while averaging 22:20 of ice time this season.