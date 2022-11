Gavrikov contributed a goal and an assist in a 5-4 overtime win against Philadelphia on Tuesday.

That gives Gavrikov two goals and four points in 15 games in 2022-23. He's been logging over 21:30 of ice time this season, but he's received next to no power-play ice time. He might pick up his scoring pace as the campaign continues, but without a role on the power play his upside is limited.