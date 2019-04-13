Blue Jackets' Vladislav Gavrikov: Inks entry-level deal
Gavrikov signed a two-year, entry-level contract Saturday.
Gavrikov spent the last two seasons playing for SKA St. Petersburg in the KHL, notching 34 points in 110 contests. The 2015 sixth-round pick will undoubtedly require significant practice time to get acclimated to the North American brand of hockey, but it isn't inconceivable that he'll make his NHL debut at some point this postseason.
