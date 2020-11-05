Gavrikov signed a three-year, $8.4 million contract extension with the Blue Jackets on Thursday.

Gavrikov had a strong rookie season in 2019-20, notching five goals and 18 points while averaging 18:59 of ice time per game in 69 appearances. The 24-year-old blueliner will continue to be a key piece of the Blue Jackets' top four over the next three campaigns, but he won't see much time with the man advantage, and instead will primarily be used as a penalty killer from a special-teams standpoint, so it's unlikely that he'll develop into an attractive fantasy option in 2020-21.