Gavrikov scored a goal and went minus-2 in Saturdays' 5-1 loss to the Stars.

Gavrikov finished off a crafty passing play that went through Cam Atkinson and Oliver Bjorkstrand before getting to him. The 25-year-old Gavrikov isn't known for much offense, with just two goals and eight points through 45 contests. He's added 57 hits, 52 blocked shots and a minus-11 rating in a top-four role.