Gavrikov will be a healthy scratch Thursday versus Edmonton for trade-related purposes, according to Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch.
This will be the sixth game in a row that Gavrikov will miss, as the Blue Jackets do not want to risk an injury with the defenseman on the trade block. Gavrikov has three goals and 10 points in 52 games this season.
