Gavrikov is averaging 20:16 of ice time per game but has yet to score a point this season.

It's a small sample size of only two games, but Gavrikov's 20:16 of ice time per game is a decent increase from his 18:59 per game last season. The 25-year-old defenseman signed a three-year extension this offseason after a solid rookie campaign, so it's not surprising to see him in an increased role. However, Gavrikov still isn't very active on the powerplay, limiting his fantasy ceiling.