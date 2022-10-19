Gavrikov scored in overtime and displayed his soccer skills Tuesday, leading the Blue Jackets to their first win of the season, a 4-3 decision over the winless Canucks.

Gavrikov, who earned a career-high 28 assists during his third full season, showed he could have a second career after his hockey career ends. Standing at the side of the net, the 26-year-old defenseman kneed the puck, soccer-style, to Justin Danforth, who batted in the pitched puck. It was his first point of the season. The 2015 sixth-round draft pick also showed he can contribute clutch goals, scoring the game-winner off a 2-on-1 break at 3:21 of overtime.