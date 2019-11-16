Gavrikov scored his first career goal in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blues.

The rookie defenseman opened the scoring midway through the first period, slotting home a backhand shot into a gaping net after Colton Parayko's clearing attempt instead found Gavrikov's stick. The 23-year-old has just two points through 18 games as he primarily plays a stay-at-home role for the Jackets, but he's been excelling at that assignment -- Gavrikov already has 24 hits and 21 blocked shots.