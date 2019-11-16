Blue Jackets' Vladislav Gavrikov: Pots first NHL goal
Gavrikov scored his first career goal in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blues.
The rookie defenseman opened the scoring midway through the first period, slotting home a backhand shot into a gaping net after Colton Parayko's clearing attempt instead found Gavrikov's stick. The 23-year-old has just two points through 18 games as he primarily plays a stay-at-home role for the Jackets, but he's been excelling at that assignment -- Gavrikov already has 24 hits and 21 blocked shots.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.