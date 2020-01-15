Gavrikov notched an assist and a plus-1 rating in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Bruins.

Gavrikov set up Alexander Wennberg's goal in the first period, and that went down as the game-winner thanks to Elvis Merzlikins' shutout. The 24-year-old Gavrikov has accrued nine points through 46 games, and he's averaged 20:17 per contest in 2020.