Gavrikov notched an assist, three shots on goal and four blocked shots in Friday's 4-1 win over the Jets.

Gavrikov has picked up helpers in consecutive contests. Along with a pair of two-point games, the defenseman is at two goals and four assists through 22 outings. He's added 28 shots on net, 46 blocked shots, 25 hits and an even plus-minus rating. Gavrikov will continue to see a large role in all situations as the Blue Jackets navigate some awful injury luck.