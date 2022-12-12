Gavrikov registered two assists in a 6-5 overtime win against Los Angeles on Sunday.

Gavrikov's first helper was recorded at 18:00 of the second period on a shorthanded goal, and his second assist was on the overtime winner. He has two goals and nine points in 27 contests this season. The 27-year-old has contributed five assists in his last seven games, after being held to a goal and two points in 16 contests from Oct. 20-Nov. 25.