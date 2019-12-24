Blue Jackets' Vladislav Gavrikov: Scores late to sink Islanders
Gavrikov scored the game-winning goal in a 3-2 win over the Islanders on Monday.
In addition to scoring his second goal in as many games, Gavrikov blocked a game-high four shots Monday. With only four goals and six points in 36 games this season, the 24-year-old defenseman's fantasy value is limited to deeper formats.
