Gavrikov provided an assist, six blocked shots and three hits in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Lightning.
Gavrikov set up a Mikhail Grigorenko goal in the first period. Through 49 contests this season, Gavrikov has nine points, 43 shots on net, 66 hits and 61 blocked shots. He's more impactful on the ice than in fantasy.
