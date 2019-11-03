Blue Jackets' Vladislav Gavrikov: Shot-blocking machine
Gavrikov went pointless in Saturday's 3-0 loss to Calgary, but he did register six blocked shots, good for a team-high.
The rookie defenseman has one assist in 13 games played this season, so don't expect much fantasy production from Gavrikov in 2019-20. The 23-year-old, as harsh as it may sound, is irrelevant in most fantasy formats.
