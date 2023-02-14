Gavrikov will be a healthy scratch Tuesday against New Jersey for trade-related purposes.
It sounds like the Blue Jackets are likely close to completing a deal to move Gavrikov, who's being pursued by several contenders ahead of the trade deadline. Gavrikov's picked up 10 points and a minus-8 rating while averaging 22:20 of ice time through 52 appearances with Columbus this season.
