Blue Jackets' Vladislav Gavrikov: Snags helper Tuesday
Gavrikov posted an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Ducks.
The Russian blueliner had the secondary helper on Eric Robinson's first-period tally. Gavrikov has four points in his last nine games, and eight points through 43 appearances overall. The 24-year-old has added 52 shots on goal, 51 blocked shots and 47 hits. He adds only a marginal boost to fantasy squads due to his respectable non-scoring numbers.
