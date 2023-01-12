Gavrikov (upper body) is expected to play Thursday versus the Hurricanes, per the NHL media site.
Gavrikov was considered a game-time decision for the contest after missing Tuesday's game versus the Lightning. The Blue Jackets will go with seven defensemen in the lineup, but Gavrikov can be expected to absorb significant defensive minutes in his usual top-four role.
