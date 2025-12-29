Whitelaw scored twice in Western Michigan University's 5-3 win over Boston College on Sunday.

Whitelaw continues to stand out for the Broncos, as he's now at 11 goals and 17 points through just 17 contests. The junior forward has already matched his NCAA high in goals in a season, and he's one point away from equaling his total from 2024-25 with the University of Michigan. Whitelaw appears to have found a good fit at WMU, which should boost his standings within the Blue Jackets' prospect pool.