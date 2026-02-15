Whitelaw scored a goal and added two assists in Western Michigan University's 7-2 win over Arizona State University on Saturday.

Whitelaw is hovering just under a point-per-game pace this season, with 17 goals and 12 assists in just 30 outings. This is the best of his three campaigns in the NCAA, and he's emerged as a key part of WMU's offense. The Blue Jackets prospect may need to repeat the effort as a senior in 2026-27 if he doesn't sign an entry-level deal after the Broncos' season ends.