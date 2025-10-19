Whitelaw scored three goals in a pair of wins for Western Michigan University over UMass-Lowell on Friday and Saturday.

Whitelaw is up to four goals and a helper through five contests. He scored two of them in Saturday's 6-0 win. The 20-year-old winger has displayed a better scoring touch with the Broncos than he had with the University of Michigan last season. Whitelaw is laying the groundwork for an impressive 2025-26 campaign, which is his junior year of college.