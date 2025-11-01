Whitelaw scored a goal on five shots and added two assists in Western Michigan University's 6-5 win over St. Cloud State University on Friday.

Whitelaw has taken a step forward this season with five goals and three helpers over seven outings. However, he's gotten on the scoresheet in just four of the Broncos' seven games. Consistency will be important, but it's clear he's found another level on offense and should continue to be an important part of a highly-ranked team.