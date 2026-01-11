Whitelaw scored twice and added an assist in Western Michigan University's 6-2 win over the University of Denver on Saturday.

Whitelaw is really on a tear with six points over his last five outings. The winger has 14 goals and nine assists across 22 appearances this season, which is already career-best production just over halfway through the campaign. The Blue Jackets prospect should continue to be a key part of the Broncos' offense as they try to position themselves for a run at a National Championship.